Golden Knights and AT&T Sportsnet continue re-airing classic games

VEGAS (May 6, 2020) – AT&T SportsNet announced today, May 6, that the network will continue airing Golden Knightsgames, VGK Classic Re-Airs, through May 20. The network’s updated slate of games will begin on Thursday, May 7 and the broadcasts will air in their entirety.

The first batch of games that AT&T SportsNet will air include five games where a Golden Knight registered a hat trick, starting with William Karlsson’s hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs (December 31, 2017). On May 12, the coverage will turn to the goaltenders, as the network will air nine VGK shut outs from the first three seasons, starting with Robin Lehner’s 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils (March 3, 2020).

All of the VGK Classic Re-Airs will be televised on AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas and will be available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

VGK Classic Re-Airs Schedule on AT&T SportsNet

(All Times 7 p.m. PT; Original Air Date in Parentheses):

Thursday, May 7 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Dec. 31, 2017)

On New Year’s Eve, the Golden Knights defeated the Maple Leafs at home, 6-3

William Karlsson recorded the first hat trick in team history

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault also scored in the victory

Friday, May 8 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (April 14, 2019)

In Game 3 of the series with the Sharks, Vegas defeated San Jose to take a 2-1 series lead

Mark Stone collected his first-career hat trick with a goal in the first period and two in the third period

Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny also scored in the 6-3 final

Saturday, May 9 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 19, 2019)

The Golden Knights defeated the Penguins at home, 7-3

Jonathan Marchessault collected the third hat trick in franchise history

Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves against his former team

Sunday, May 10 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames (March 18, 2018)

· William Karlsson notched his second hat trick of the season and the first natural hat trick in franchise history

· Marc-Andre Fleury posted a 42-save shutout

· Colin Miller added a power-play goal for Vegas as the Golden Knights scored four times during the second period

Monday, May 11 – Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (Dec. 3, 2019)

Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the third period

Chandler Stephenson notched his first as a Golden Knight in his debut with the team

Alex Tuch collected three assists in the win

Tuesday, May 12 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils (March 3, 2020)

Robin Lehner’s 27-save performance gave him his first shutout with Vegas in only his second game with the team

Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson and Ryan Reaves scored to help the Golden Knights to the win

Karlsson’s goal was his 100th career goal

Wednesday, May 13 – Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins (Oct. 19, 2019)

Marc-Andre Fleury tied Terry Sawchuk for seventh on the all-time wins list as his 29-save shutout helped Vegas beat his former team in Pittsburgh

Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Mark Stone each scored for the Golden Knights

The win was Fleury’s first in Pittsburgh since joining the Golden Knights

Thursday, May 14 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals (Dec. 23, 2017)

Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for his first shutout as a Golden Knight in the 3-0 win

Alex Tuch, Oscar Lindberg and William Karlsson each scored during the first period

The win was Vegas’ fourth in a row and first of two regular season wins vs. Washington in 2017-18

Friday, May 15 – Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers (Oct. 13, 2018)

Marc-Andre Fleury denied all 26 shots from the Flyers for his 49 th career shutout

career shutout Cody Eakin scored the game’s only goal with 1:25 to go in the game

The Golden Knights collected their second win of the year with the victory

Saturday, May 16 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Nov. 3, 2018)

Marc-Andre Fleury’s 50 th NHL shutout came at T-Mobile Arena with a 34-save showing

NHL shutout came at T-Mobile Arena with a 34-save showing Brad Hunt, Ryan Reaves and William Carrier each found the back of the net for Vegas

Erik Haula recorded two assists for the Golden Knights

Sunday, May 17 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators (Jan. 2, 2018)

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 28 shots for his second shutout in three starts

Reilly Smith, Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights

The win extended Vegas’ win streak to eight games and point streak to 13 games

Monday, May 18 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames (Nov. 23, 2018)

Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist in his 100 th career game

career game Colin Miller scored a power-play goal in the third period

Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to record the shutout

Tuesday, May 19 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (Nov. 24, 2018)

Max Pacioretty collected two goals

William Karlsson, Colin Miller, William Carrier and Alex Tuch were among the other goal scorers that night

Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves and notched a 6-0 shutout

Wednesday, May 20 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders (Feb. 15, 2020)