Golden Knights and AT&T Sportsnet continue re-airing classic games

VEGAS (May 6, 2020) – AT&T SportsNet announced today, May 6, that the network will continue airing Golden Knightsgames, VGK Classic Re-Airs, through May 20. The network’s updated slate of games will begin on Thursday, May 7 and the broadcasts will air in their entirety.
The first batch of games that AT&T SportsNet will air include five games where a Golden Knight registered a hat trick, starting with William Karlsson’s hat trick against the Toronto Maple Leafs (December 31, 2017). On May 12, the coverage will turn to the goaltenders, as the network will air nine VGK shut outs from the first three seasons, starting with Robin Lehner’s 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils (March 3, 2020).
All of the VGK Classic Re-Airs will be televised on AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas and will be available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).
VGK Classic Re-Airs Schedule on AT&T SportsNet
(All Times 7 p.m. PT; Original Air Date in Parentheses):
Thursday, May 7 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Dec. 31, 2017)
- On New Year’s Eve, the Golden Knights defeated the Maple Leafs at home, 6-3
- William Karlsson recorded the first hat trick in team history
- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Erik Haula and Jonathan Marchessault also scored in the victory
Friday, May 8 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (April 14, 2019)
- In Game 3 of the series with the Sharks, Vegas defeated San Jose to take a 2-1 series lead
- Mark Stone collected his first-career hat trick with a goal in the first period and two in the third period
- Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny also scored in the 6-3 final
Saturday, May 9 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 19, 2019)
- The Golden Knights defeated the Penguins at home, 7-3
- Jonathan Marchessault collected the third hat trick in franchise history
- Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves against his former team
Sunday, May 10 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames (March 18, 2018)
· William Karlsson notched his second hat trick of the season and the first natural hat trick in franchise history
· Marc-Andre Fleury posted a 42-save shutout
· Colin Miller added a power-play goal for Vegas as the Golden Knights scored four times during the second period
Monday, May 11 – Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (Dec. 3, 2019)
- Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the third period
- Chandler Stephenson notched his first as a Golden Knight in his debut with the team
- Alex Tuch collected three assists in the win
Tuesday, May 12 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils (March 3, 2020)
- Robin Lehner’s 27-save performance gave him his first shutout with Vegas in only his second game with the team
- Max Pacioretty, William Karlsson and Ryan Reaves scored to help the Golden Knights to the win
- Karlsson’s goal was his 100th career goal
Wednesday, May 13 – Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins (Oct. 19, 2019)
- Marc-Andre Fleury tied Terry Sawchuk for seventh on the all-time wins list as his 29-save shutout helped Vegas beat his former team in Pittsburgh
- Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Mark Stone each scored for the Golden Knights
- The win was Fleury’s first in Pittsburgh since joining the Golden Knights
Thursday, May 14 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals (Dec. 23, 2017)
- Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for his first shutout as a Golden Knight in the 3-0 win
- Alex Tuch, Oscar Lindberg and William Karlsson each scored during the first period
- The win was Vegas’ fourth in a row and first of two regular season wins vs. Washington in 2017-18
Friday, May 15 – Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers (Oct. 13, 2018)
- Marc-Andre Fleury denied all 26 shots from the Flyers for his 49th career shutout
- Cody Eakin scored the game’s only goal with 1:25 to go in the game
- The Golden Knights collected their second win of the year with the victory
Saturday, May 16 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes (Nov. 3, 2018)
- Marc-Andre Fleury’s 50th NHL shutout came at T-Mobile Arena with a 34-save showing
- Brad Hunt, Ryan Reaves and William Carrier each found the back of the net for Vegas
- Erik Haula recorded two assists for the Golden Knights
Sunday, May 17 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators (Jan. 2, 2018)
- Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 28 shots for his second shutout in three starts
- Reilly Smith, Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights
- The win extended Vegas’ win streak to eight games and point streak to 13 games
Monday, May 18 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames (Nov. 23, 2018)
- Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist in his 100th career game
- Colin Miller scored a power-play goal in the third period
- Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves to record the shutout
Tuesday, May 19 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (Nov. 24, 2018)
- Max Pacioretty collected two goals
- William Karlsson, Colin Miller, William Carrier and Alex Tuch were among the other goal scorers that night
- Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves and notched a 6-0 shutout
Wednesday, May 20 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders (Feb. 15, 2020)
- Marc-Andre Fleury collected his 60th career shutout with the 1-0 win
- Reilly Smith scored late in the second period
- Jonathan Marchessault and Nate Schmidt each collected an assist on the goal