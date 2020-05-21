Golden Knights and AT&T SportsNet announce more classic Golden Knights game to be broadcast

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game againt the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

VEGAS (May 21, 2020) – AT&T SportsNet announced today, May 21, that the network will continue airing Golden Knights games, VGK Classic Re-Airs, through June 10. The network’s updated slate of games will begin on Thursday, May 21 and the broadcasts will air in their entirety.

The first game that will be featured in the new batch of games will showcase Nicolas Roy’s debut with Vegas, when the Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, 5-2, on October 27, 2019. Other re-airs will include additional player debuts and a variety of late-game heroics from the team’s first three seasons.

All of the VGK Classic Re-Airs will be televised on AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas and will be available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

VGK Classic Re-Airs Schedule on AT&T SportsNet

(All Times 7 p.m. PT; Original Air Date in Parentheses):

Thursday, May 21 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks (Oct. 27, 2019)

Nicolas Roy scored his first NHL goal in his debut with the Golden Knights

Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Paul Stastny also scored in the contest

The Golden Knights secured a 5-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena

Friday, May 22 – Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (Dec. 3, 2019)

Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the third period

Chandler Stephenson collected his first as a Golden Knight in his debut with the team

Alex Tuch recorded three assists in New Jersey

Saturday, May 23 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Feb. 20, 2020)

Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist in his first game with the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights won their fourth game in a row and ended Tampa’s 11-game win streak

Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Ryan Reaves and Max Pacioretty each scored goals of their own

Sunday, May 24 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (Feb. 26, 2020)

Nick Cousins scored in his debut with the Golden Knights

Marc-Andre Fleury collected his fifth shutout of the season

The 3-0 win was Vegas’ seventh-consecutive victory

Monday, May 25 – Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (April 3, 2018)

· Brandon Pirri led the offensive charge by scoring goals in the first and second period

· Tomas Tatar and William Karlsson also scored in regulation

· Shea Theodore won the game in the fourth round of the shootout to send Vegas past Vancouver, 5-4

Tuesday, May 26 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (Oct. 2, 2019)

· In the 2019-20 regular season opener, Vegas topped San Jose, 4-1

· Cody Glass scored in his NHL debut with the Golden Knights

· Reilly Smith added a pair of goals after scoring in the first and third period

Wednesday, May 27 – Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes (Oct. 7, 2017)

· The Golden Knights earned their first overtime win in franchise history, 2-1

· Nate Schmidt evened the score late in the third period and James Neal scored the game winner in overtime

· Marc-Andre Fleury earned the win in the team’s second game as a franchise

Thursday, May 28 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks (Nov. 24, 2017)

· Jonathan Marchessault netted the overtime winner to lift Vegas to a 5-4 win in overtime against San Jose

· William Karlsson scored two goals while James Neal and Shea Theodore each posted a goal and an assist

· Vegas held a 4-1 lead in the second period and, after a San Jose comeback, the Golden Knights polished off the win

Friday, May 29 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Dec. 19, 2017)

· Shea Theodore scored with 2.3 seconds left to power Vegas to a 4-3 win against the league-leading Lightning

· Theodore’s goal was his fourth point of the night as he, David Perron (3 points), Jonathan Marchessault (2 points) and Erik Haula (2 points) notched multi-point efforts

· All four Vegas goals were power-play goals while Tampa Bay scored two power-play goals of their own

Saturday, May 30 – Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (Jan. 30, 2018)

· Vegas scored three times in the final two minutes to pick up a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames

· Erik Haula, Jonathan Marchessault and David Perron each scored to erase a 2-1 deficit and power Vegas to the win

· Haula and Marchessault scored their goals just 10 seconds apart

Sunday, May 31 – Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers (Oct. 13, 2018)

· Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for a 1-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers

· Cody Eakin scored with 1:25 left in the game for the deciding goal

· Fleury’s shutout was the 49th shutout of his NHL career

Monday, June 1 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators (Oct. 28, 2018)

· Jonathan Marchessault converted on a penalty shot in overtime to power the Golden Knights to a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators

· Alex Tuch scored two goals in regulation while Ryan Reaves added a tally to get the game to overtime

· Marchessault’s goal was the first overtime penalty shot goal in franchise history

Tuesday, June 2 – Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks (Jan. 12, 2019)

· Shea Theodore potted the game-winning goal for the Golden Knights in a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks

· Paul Stastny scored with 4:04 left in regulation to tie the game

· Alex Tuch notched a point for the ninth game in a row to set a franchise record

Wednesday, June 3 – Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning (Feb. 5, 2019)

Alex Tuch scored the only goal in a three-round shootout to lift Vegas to a 3-2 win against Tampa Bay

Cody Eakin and Valentin Zykov each scored to help the Golden Knights erase a 2-0 deficit

The win ended a four-game losing skid for the Golden Knights

Thursday, June 4 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators (Oct. 17, 2019)

· Jonathan Marchessault scored in the fourth round of the shootout

· Marchessault also collected an assist on Reilly Smith’s goal in the first period

· Nick Holden got of the board with a power play goal in the first

Friday, June 5 – Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks (Oct. 22, 2019)

· Nick Holden forced the game into OT after scoring a goal late in the third

· Marc-Andre Fleury improved to 7-0-0 against the Blackhawks as a Golden Knight

· Shea Theodore fired home the game winner in OT

Saturday, June 6 – Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators (Nov. 27, 2019)

· With 0.3 seconds remaining in Nashville, Max Pacioretty scored the latest goal in franchise history

· Paul Stastny scored 1:52 into overtime to send the Golden Knights past the Predators

· Stastny’s game winner was his 700th career NHL point

Sunday, June 7 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues (Jan. 4, 2020)

· The Golden Knights came back from a three-goal deficit to beat the reigning Stanley Cup Champions

· Scoring for Vegas in regulation was Ryan Reaves, Paul Stastny, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith

· Chandler Stephenson completed the comeback with his breakaway tally in overtime to beat Jake Allen and defeat the St. Louis Blues

Monday, June 8 – Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes (Jan. 31, 2020)

· Paul Stastny and Jonathan Marchessault got Vegas a 2-0 lead after the first period of play

· Alex Tuch’s power-play tally sealed the win late in the third period

· Malcolm Subban earned the win after making 22 saves on 25 shots

Tuesday, June 9 – Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues (Feb. 13, 2020)

· The Golden Knights defeated the Blues in overtime for the second time during the 2019-20 season

· Jonathan Marchessault’s wrister sealed the victory

· Six different Vegas skaters recorded multi-point games

Wednesday, June 10 – Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (March 9, 2020)

· Nicolas Roy tied the game 1-1 in the first period

· With the Oilers up one, Reilly Smith set up Jonathan Marchessault to tie the game 2-2 in the second half of the third period

· In the final game before the NHL pause, Shea Theodore scored the game-winning goal for the second game in a row