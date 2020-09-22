Golden Knights and American Red Cross announce 1 October blood drive

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates on the ice during a break in the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

VEGAS (September 21, 2020) – In honor of those impacted by the tragedy that took place on October 1, 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights are partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at T-Mobile Arena on October 1 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. To make a blood donation appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and search sponsor code VEGASGOLDENKNIGHTS, or click here. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

“Three years ago, Vegas faced an unimaginable tragedy. Our community stepped up in every way, including waiting in long lines to donate blood to those in need,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “Today, our organization and our colleagues at the American Red Cross are encouraging Southern Nevadans to donate blood for trauma patients, such as those who were in need due to the events of 1 October.”

All those who donate at the blood drive will receive a specialty Vegas Stronger puck.

The Golden Knights and American Red Cross are taking all necessary steps to provide a safe and comfortable environment for community members to donate blood. The Red Cross already follows thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection each day and have implemented additional precautionary measures out of an abundance of caution. Click here for more information on the American Red Cross safety protocols. Those donating will be able to enter and exit through the east roll up doors to the left of the will call windows.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.

BLOOD DRIVE MEDIA AVAILABILITY

To ensure compliance with social distancing recommendations, media interested in attending the blood drive must RSVP to vgk-ga@vegasgoldenknights.com. Those who arrive without RSVPing will not be permitted entry.

When: October 1, 2020 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Media attending can enter the building through the East Roll Up entrance.