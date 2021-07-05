Golden Knights among NHL teams looking to reach Latino community

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Golden Knights are among the teams at the forefront of an NHL effort to reach potential fans and develop players in Latino communities.
The league has created a Spanish-language platform on its website and begun celebrating Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month.
Numerous teams including the Knights have developed programs aimed at the Latino population. They are going into school districts and communities to expose people to hockey. Other teams involved include the Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars and the Anaheim Ducks.
The number of Latino players has increased across the NHL, minor leagues and colleges in recent years.
Says Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez: “I think it’s a sport that’s primed to become a part of the Latino community in the U.S., and it’s important for the NHL to do it.”