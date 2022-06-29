LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — John Stevens, a longtime NHL coach and assistant coach, and Sean Burke, who played goal in the league for 18 seasons, have joined the staff of the Golden Knights.

The team said Wednesday that Stevens, 56, will be an assistant coach to Bruce Cassidy, who was named Knights coach on June 14. Cassidy replaced Pete DeBoer, who was fired after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in its brief history.

Burke, 55, will be the the team’s goaltending coach and director of goaltending, said Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon in a news release. Burke played for 10 NHL teams and also was an executive with Montreal and Arizona.

The Knights also announced Mike Rosati, 54, who has been with the team since its inception, as the organization’s manager of goaltending development and scouting.

McCrimmon said the Knights were excited to add Stevens, who was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Kings’ Stanley Cup winning teams in 2012 and 2014. He also has served as coach of the Kings and Philadelphia Flyers. McCrimmon called Stevens a “respected NHL coach with an extensive resume.”

McCrimmon called Burke a great addition because of his “his experience as an elite NHL goaltender and an accomplished coach and executive.”

For the past two seasons Rosati was the team’s team’s goaltending coach. In his new role he’ll work closely with Burke and the Knights’ player development staff and amateur and pro scouting staffs, the release said.