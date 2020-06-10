Golden Knights add more “classic” games to TV schedule

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates on the ice during a break in the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

VEGAS (June 10, 2020) – AT&T SportsNet announced today, June 10, that the network will continue airing Golden Knightsgames, VGK Classic Re-Airs, through July 1. The network’s updated slate of games will begin on Thursday, June 11 and the broadcasts will air in their entirety.

The first game that will be featured in the updated collection of games will showcase the team’s first playoff game in franchise history, when the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena, 1-0, on April 11, 2018. Other re-airs will include additional victories from the team’s inaugural season and 2018 playoff run.

All of the VGK Classic Re-Airs will be televised on AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas and will be available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

VGK Classic Re-Airs Schedule on AT&T SportsNet

(All Times 7 p.m. PT; Original Air Date in Parentheses):

Thursday, June 11 – Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (April 11, 2018)

Friday, June 12 – Vegas Golden Knights 2, Los Angeles Kings 1 (OT) (April 13, 2018)

Saturday, June 13 – Vegas Golden Knights 3, Los Angeles Kings 2 (April 15, 2018)

Sunday, June 14 – Vegas Golden Knights 1, Los Angeles Kings 0 (April 17, 2018)

Monday June 15 – Vegas Golden Knights 7, San Jose Sharks 0 (April 26, 2018)

Tuesday, June 16 – Vegas Golden Knights 4, San Jose Sharks 3 (OT) (April 30, 2018)

Wednesday, June 17 – Vegas Golden Knights 5, San Jose Sharks 3 (May 4, 2018)

Thursday June 18 – Vegas Golden Knights 3, San Jose Sharks 0 (May 6, 2018)

Friday, June 19 – Vegas Golden Knights 3, Winnipeg Jets 1 (May 14, 2018)

Saturday, June 20 – Vegas Golden Knights 4, Winnipeg Jets 2 (May 16, 2018)

Sunday, June 21 – Vegas Golden Knights 3, Winnipeg Jets 2 (May 18, 2018)

Monday, June 22 – Vegas Golden Knights 2, Winnipeg Jets 1 (May 20, 2018)

Tuesday, June 23 – Vegas Golden Knights 6, Washington Capitals 4 (May 28, 2018)

Wednesday, June 24 – Vegas Golden Knights 2, Dallas Stars 1 (October 6, 2017)

Thursday, June 25 – Vegas Golden Knights 2, Arizona Coyotes 1 (OT) (October 7, 2017)

Friday, June 26 – Vegas Golden Knights 5, Arizona Coyotes 2 (October 10, 2017)

Saturday, June 27 – Vegas Golden Knights 3, Boston Bruins 1 (October 15, 2017)

Sunday, June 28 – Vegas Golden Knights 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT) (October 17, 2017)

Monday, June 29 – Vegas Golden Knights 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT) (October 21, 2017)

Tuesday, June 30 – Vegas Golden Knights 4, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (October 24, 2017)

Wednesday, July 1 – Vegas Golden Knights 7, Colorado Avalanche 0 (October 24, 2017)