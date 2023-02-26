Ivan Barbashev, 27, was acquired by the Golden Knights on Sunday for a prospect. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights acquired versatile forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues on Sunday for prospect Zach Dean.

Barbashev, 27, who shoots left and can play either center or wing, has appeared in all 59 games for St. Louis this season with 10 goals and 19 assists. For most of this season, he’s played right wing.

He had his best offensive season in 2021-22 with 60 points on 26 goals and 34 assists.

Barbashev, a native of Moscow, has played 50 playoff games and was a member of the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup championship team, which also included Knights defenseman Alex Peitrangelo.

He was selected by the Blues in the second round of the 2014 draft, No. 33 overall.

Barbashev will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Dean, 20, a center from Grande Prairie, Alberta, is playing with the Gatineau Olympiques in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In 38 games with Gatineau, he has 24 goals and 49 points.

Dean was the Knights’ first pick in the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall.