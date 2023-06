LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault will be doing a meet-and-greet in Henderson following the Stanley Cup championship parade.

In an Instagram post, Marchessault announced that he will be at the Dicks Sporting Goods in Henderson Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Golden Knight Mark Stone also held a meet-and-greet Sunday morning at Dick Sporting Goods in Henderson.