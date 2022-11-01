LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights start a five-game road trip, facing off against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Puck drop is 4 p.m. (PDT).

The Knights are riding a four-game win streak, and Sunday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets raised the Knights’ record to 8-2-0. They will catch the Capitals skating in the second half of a back-to-back that started with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Injuries have been a problem for the Capitals this year with John Carlson (day-to-day), T.J. Oshie, Connor Brown, Tom Wilson and Nick Backstrom out.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with five goals and eight points.

The Knights have built some momentum, and Jack Eichel’s game-winner over the Jets with just seconds remaining in overtime could be a new spark. Captain Mark Stone scored in the third period to tie the game. The top-line offense has sputtered occasionally, but the two goals on Sunday could change that and give the Knights even more confidence.

Logan Thompson is expected to start in net for the VGK.

Golden Knights at Washington Capitals