Goaltender Robin Lehner signs 5 year, $25M contract with Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will be staying with the team.

The organization has signed Lehner to a 5-year, $25 million extension. The 29-year-old netminder was considered one of the top free agent goalies in the league, going 19-10-5 with the Knights and becoming their starting goalie in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this last season.

Lehner went 9-7-0 with a 1.99 GAA, .917 save percentage and four shutouts in 16 postseason games to help Vegas advance to the Western Conference Final, according to the NHL.

The Golden Knights acquired Lehner before the trade deadline in February from the Chicago Blackhawks.