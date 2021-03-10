GOALIE MOVES: Lehner begins workouts with Silver Knights; Thompson called up to Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 09: Robin Lehner #90 of the Vegas Golden Knights warms up before a game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on February 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Ducks 5-4. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

VEGAS (March 10, 2021) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, March 10, the following roster transactions: goaltender Robin Lehner will practice with the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights on a conditioning loan, goaltender Logan Thompson has been recalled to the Golden Knights, forward Patrick Brown has been recalled to the Golden Knights taxi squad and goaltender Oscar Dansk and forward Tyrell Goulbourne have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights.

Lehner has appeared in five games this season with the Golden Knights and has a 3-1-1 record to go with a 2.96 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. During the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Lehner started 16 games for Vegas, posting a 9-7 record with a .917 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average. He recorded his first career postseason shutout against Vancouver on August 23 and finished the playoffs with a league-high four shutouts. After being acquired by Vegas on February 24, Lehner won each of his three regular-season games, finishing with a 1.67 GAA and a .940 save percentage to go with one shutout. The Gothenburg, Sweden native also started 31 games with the Blackhawks during the 2019-20 season, posting a 16-10-5 record to go with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Lehner signed a five-year extension with the Golden Knights on October 3, 2020.

Thompson is 6-1-0 with the Henderson Silver Knights this season and has posted a 1.72 goals-against average this season to go with .946 save percentage. He was named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of February. Thompson appeared in 32 games during the 2019-20 season with the East Coast Hockey League’s South Carolina Stingrays. The Calgary, Alberta native posted a 2.25 GAA and .929 save percentage during his lone season in North Charleston, South Carolina with the Stingrays. During the 2018-19 season, Thompson was named the U Sports OUA West Goaltender of the Year after collecting a 2.22 GAA and .934 save percentage in 24 games with Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario. The goaltender also spent parts of four seasons playing in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings and helped Brandon to a WHL Championship during the 2015-16 season. Thompson signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Vegas on July 13, 2020.

Brown has appeared in one regular-season game and two playoff games for the Golden Knights. In three total games, he has scored two goals. He serves as the captain of the Henderson Silver Knights and has played in eight American Hockey League games this season, collecting six points (3 G, 3 A). Last season, Brown appeared in 60 games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and posted 21 points (7 G, 14 A) to go with 26 penalty minutes. Prior to joining Vegas, he played in 28 regular-season NHL games, all with the Carolina Hurricanes, and posted two points (1 G, 1 A) to go with eight penalty minutes. During the 2018-19 season with Carolina, he also appeared in eight Stanley Cup playoff games. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native helped the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers capture the 2019 Calder Cup. He finished with 10 points (5 G, 5 A) to go with 18 penalty minutes in 16 Calder Cup playoff games after posting 35 points (19 G, 16 A) to go with 32 penalty minutes in 70 regular-season games. Brown signed a two-year contract with the Golden Knights on July 1, 2019.

Dansk has made one appearance for the Golden Knights this season. In six NHL appearances with Vegas, he has posted a 4-1-0 record to go with a 3.10 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. Last season, he appeared in 35 games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves this season and finished with a 18-12-4 record to go with a 2.57 goals-against average and a 0.908 save percentage. During the 2018-19 season, Dansk sported a 27-13-2 record to go with a 2.46 GAA and a 0.913 save percentage during the regular-season. He appeared in 19 Calder Cup playoff games with Chicago and had a 10-9 record to go with 2.48 GAA and a 0.911 save percentage, helping lead the Wolves to the Calder Cup Final. During the 2017-18 season, the Stockholm, Sweden native appeared in four games with the Golden Knights, going 3-0-0 with a 1.78 GAA and a 0.946 save percentage. With Chicago that season, Dansk was 13-3-2 with a 2.44 GAA and a 0.918 save percentage. Dansk originally signed with the Golden Knights on July 1, 2017 and signed a one-year contract extension with the team on June 11, 2020.

Goulbourne has appeared in two games with the Silver Knights this season. With the Chicago Wolves last year, he posted three points (1 G, 2 A) to go with 42 penalty minutes in 53 games. During the 2018-19 season, Goulbourne recorded 18 points (9 G, 9 A) to go with 135 penalty minutes in 63 games for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He has appeared in a total of 11 games for the Philadelphia Flyers in parts of two seasons, including two games during the 2018-19 season. Goulbourne was selected in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed a two-year contract with the Golden Knights on July 1, 2019.

Robin Lehner, Goaltender

Birthplace: Gothenburg, Sweden

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250 lbs.

Age: 29

Draft: Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round (46th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft

Notes:

Has a 3-1-1 record to go with a 2.96 GAA and .890 save percentage this season with the Golden Knights

Started 16 games for the Golden Knights during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, collecting a 9-7-0 record with a .917 save percentage and 1.99 GAA

Earned a league-high four shutouts during the 2020 postseason

Won each of three regular season games with Vegas after being acquired on Feb. 24

Has appeared in a total of 301 regular season games (116-120-45) in his NHL Career with the Golden Knights, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks

Awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy and William M. Jennings Trophy following the 2018-19 season while with the New York Islanders

Logan Thompson, Goaltender

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta

Height: 6-4

Weight: 202 lbs.

Age: 23

Catches: Right

Notes:

Has a record of 6-1-0 to go with a 1.71 GAA and a .946 save percentage with the Henderson Silver Knights this season

Appeared in 32 games while posting a 2.25 GAA and .929 save percentage in 2019-20 with the East Coast Hockey League’s South Carolina Stingrays

Named the 2018-19 U Sports OUA West Goaltender of the Year after appearing in 24 games with a 2.22 GAA and .934 save percentage with Brock University

Spent parts of four seasons playing with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings

Won the 2015-16 WHL Championship with the Wheat Kings

Patrick Brown, Forward

Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Height: 6-1

Weight: 209 lbs.

Age: 28

Notes:

Has appeared in four games with the Henderson Silver Knights and has posted two points (1G, 1A)

Scored a goal in his first NHL game with Vegas against Anaheim (Feb. 23, 2020)

Appeared in two playoff games for Vegas during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and scored a goal against Chicago (Aug. 15, 2020)

Has appeared in 29 regular-season games in the NHL and has recorded three points (2G, 1A)

Tallied 21 points (7 G, 14 A) to go with 26 penalty minutes in 60 games with the Chicago Wolves during the 2019-20 season

Finished with 35 points (19 G, 16 A) to go with 32 penalty minutes in 70 games with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2018-19 regular season

Won 2019 Calder Cup with the Checkers after posting 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in 11 playoff games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

Spent parts of five seasons playing with Checkers, served as team’s captain in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19

Oscar Dansk, Goaltender

Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6-3

Weight: 202

Age: 27

Draft: Selected by Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

Has appeared in six career NHL games with the Vegas Golden Knights posting a 4-1-0 record to go with a 3.10 goals-against average and .906 save percentage

Finished the 2019-20 season with a 18-12-4 record to go with a 2.57 GAA and 0.908 save percentage with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves

Sported a 27-13-2 record during the 2018-19 season to go with a 2.46 GAA and a 0.913 save percentage during the regular-season with the Wolves

Appeared in 19 Calder Cup playoff games with the Wolves and had a 10-9 record to go with 2.48 GAA and a 0.911 save percentage, helping lead the Wolves to a Calder Cup final appearance

Recorded a career-high 32 saves en route to first career shutout against Colorado on October 27, 2017

Tyrell Goulbourne, Forward

Birthplace: Edmonton, Alberta

Height: 5-11

Weight: 195 lbs.

Age: 27

Draft: Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft

Shoots: Left

Notes: