Game Time: Knights vs. Canucks Game 1 of Round Two

Golden Knights

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Vancouver Canucks in the next step of its journey to the Stanley Cup final. The round two series begins with Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

This game is the first-ever postseason game between the two teams.

The Knights have won 8 of 10 against the Canucks all-time.

The Golden Knights advanced to Round Two after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks in a narrow 4-3 Game 5 victory last week.

FIRST PERIOD: Robin Lehner leads the Knights on to the ice and will start in goal.

Jonathan Marchessault(3) scores first for the Knights 11:37 into the period. Reilly Smith(6) and Shea Theodore(7) assists. KNIGHTS 1, VANCOUVER 0.

END OF PERIOD ONE: KNIGHTS 1, CANUCKS 0. Knights 12 SOG, Canucks 8 SOG.

SECOND PERIOD: Reilly Smith(4) scores on the power play at 2:13. Alex Tuch(2), Alec Martinez(4) assists. KNIGHTS 2, CANUCKS 0.

This is a developing thread that will be updated throughout the game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories