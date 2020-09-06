Game Schedule: Vegas Golden Knights vs Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals.
Both teams had a 3-1 series lead in the Second Round of playoffs, but each ended up needing a Game 7 to advance.
Game 1 is Sunday at 5 p.m.
Below is the full game schedule for this series:
- GAME 1: SUNDAY SEPT 6 — 5PM
- GAME 2: TUESDAY SEPT 8 — 5PM
- GAME 3: THURSDAY SEPT 10 — 5PM
- GAME 4: SATURDAY SEPT 12 — 5PM
- GAME 5: MONDAY SEPT 14 — 5PM (if necessary)
- GAME 6: WEDNESDAY SEPT 16 – 5PM (if necessary)
- GAME 7: FRIDAY SEPT 18 – 6PM (if necessary)