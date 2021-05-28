GAME 7: Reaves off Covid list, McNabb still on it

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves has been taken off the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list and will be eligible to play in tonight’s game 7 against the Minnesota Wild. Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb remains on the list and would not be able to play tonight if that status remains until the 6:00 p.m. game time.

From NHL.com

The Golden Knights hope defenseman Brayden McNabb and forward Ryan Reaves can play after each missed Game 6 because of NHL COVID-19 protocols. McNabb often is matched against top opponents. Reaves is Vegas’ most physical player. He was on the ice for Vegas’ optional morning skate and was removed from NHL COVID-19 protocol Friday.

“We’re still waiting on some subsequent results,” DeBoer said after an optional morning skate. “The process to confirm a positive or unconfirm a positive, that it’s a negative, is multiple tests one way or another. So we’re still waiting on some of that.”

Forward Max Pacioretty, who led the Golden Knights with 24 goals during the regular season, has not played in the series after missing the last six games of the regular season due to an undisclosed injury. DeBoer has called him a game-time decision throughout the series.

Tomas Nosek also will be a game-time decision. The forward has been out the past four games because of an undisclosed injury.