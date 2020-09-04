Game 6: Knights look to finish off Canucks

This is a continuing thread that will be updated throughout the game

FIRST PERIOD: Robin Lehner in net for the Golden Knights, Thatcher Demko for the Canucks.

Canucks score first at 2:50 into the period. Jake Virtanen (2) scores on a wrap-around. Tyler Motte (1) with the assist. CANUCKS 1, KNIGHTS 0

LAS VEGAS – The Knights had a chance to eliminate Vancouver in Game 5 of that series, but the Canucks held on for a 2-1 win. Now, the Golden Knights will try to reach the conference finals for the second time in the franchise’s three-year history in Game 6 (6:45 p.m., NBCSN) in Edmonton, Alberta.

“We just have to look at some video,” Vegas’ Shea Theodore said. “There were some mistakes that ended up in the back of the net, and those can’t happen this time of year. We just kind of have to refocus and get ready for the next one.”

The Canucks could be without starting goalie Jacob Markstrom again as they try to extend their series. Thatcher Demko made 42 saves in the Game 5 win, his first career playoff start, after Markstrom was deemed unfit to play.

“It’s a unique circumstance,” the 24-year-old Demko said. “This is what I’ve wanted to be a part of since I was a kid, so being able to get this opportunity is super special. I want to just keep helping any way I can.”

Elias Pettersson, who had the tiebreaking goal in the third period, now has seven goals and 11 assists in his last 14 games.