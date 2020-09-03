Game 6: Knights coach Pete DeBoer talks to media about Canucks series

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights have two shots at putting away the pesky Vancouver Canucks, but they certainly do not want to see a Game 7. The Knights can put the Canucks away with a win Thursday in the Edmonton Hub. The game will begin at 6:45 p.m. PDT

The Knights lead the series 3-2 and have effectively used two goalkeepers, Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin Lehner. On offense the Knights have been sparked by the play of Alex Tuch, Max Pacioretty and Shea Theodore.

Game 7 (if necessary) would be Friday. No time has been given for that game.