EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 23: Alex Tuch #89 of the Vegas Golden Knights scores on Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Vancouver Canucks at 16:34 of the second period in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 23, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, Alberta – The Vegas Golden Knights have shown why they are the favorite to win the Stanley Cup this year, domination on offense, powerful on defense and two of the best goalkeepers in the game.

Game 5 is Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. PDT and the Vancouver Canucks are struggling to find answers for the Knights speed and power.

The Canucks are the final Canadian team left in the post-season.

It is likely Robin Lehner will be in net Tuesday for the Knights.