Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks, advance to round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch scored the tie-breaking goal 1:34 into the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from an early two-goal deficit to eliminate the Chicago Blackhawks with a 4-3 win in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

Vegas, the top-seed in the Western Conference, became the first team in the Stanley Cup playoffs to advance to the conference semifinals.

The Golden Knights will face the lowest remaining seed in the next round.

Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Alec Martinez also scored for Vegas.

(KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have won the series against the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 after win tonight in Edmonton. They advance to round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

LIVE UPDATES:

1st Period:

Goal by May Pacioretty at 19:29 – Score: 2-1, Blackhawks lead

2nd Period:

Goal by Mark Stone at 0:57 – Score: 2-2

Goal by Alec Martinez at 7:28 – Score: 3-3

3rd Period:

Goal by Alex Tuch at 1:34 – Score: 4-3, Golden Knights lead

Despite doing everything they could in Game 4 with the highest number of shots, scoring chances and shot attempts, the team ended their undefeated run in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs after losing Game 4 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, 3-1. Previously, the Knights won all six of their games played during the postseason.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven first round series, 3-1.

With a win Tuesday night, Vegas would advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and face the lowest remaining seed in the Western Conference.

Robin Lehner has been in the net for three out of the four games played in the first round.

Lehner was traded from the Blackhawks to the Knights just prior to the trade deadline and lost his first game with the Knights on Sunday. His record with the team is now 7-1-0.

Vegas is designated as the home team for Game 5.

It will start at 7:30 p.m. on AT&T SportsNet. Be sure to tune in to 8 News Now at 11 p.m. for game results and highlights.