Game 4: Knights take control of series with Sunday 5-3 win over Canucks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice, added an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for three goals in the third period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 Sunday.

The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series. With a win in Game 5 on Tuesday, Vegas can eliminate Vancouver and head to the Western Conference Final.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who started in net for the second time this postseason, is now the 6th all-time in playoff victories, with 81 wins.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

FIRST PERIOD: Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Knights. Wearing gold pads tonight

Max Paciretty (4) scores on the power play 9:28 into the period. Assists to Shea Theodore (9) and Mark Stone (6). KNIGHTS 1, CANUCKS 0.

Canucks Elias Pettersson (6) scores on the power play at 11:15. Miller (7) and Hughes (11) assists. KNIGHTS 1, CANUCKS 1.

Knights Chandler Stephenson (2) scores at 13:19. Assists to Shea Theodore (10) and Alec Martinez (6). KNIGHTS 2, CANUCKS 1.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: KNIGHTS 2, CANUCKS 1. Knights lead shots on goal, 11-8.

SECOND PERIOD: Bo Horvat (9) scores for Vancouver at 4:07. Assists to Miller (8) Edler (7). KNIGHTS 2, CANUCKS 2.

Tyler Toffoli (2) scores for Vancouver on the power play at 11:26. Assists to Hughes (12) and Miller (9). CANUCKS 3, KNIGHTS 2.

END OF PERIOD TWO: CANUCKS 3, KNIGHTS 2. Knights 25 SOG, Canucks 20 SOG.

PERIOD THREE: Knights Nate Schmidt (2) scores at 2:52. Jon Merrill (1) with his first ever post-season assist. KNIGHTS 3, CANUCKS 3.

Max Pacioretty (5) scores his second goal of the game for the Knights. Nate Schmidt (6) with the assist. KNIGHTS 4, CANUCKS 3. 7:02 left in the period.

William Karlsson (3) scores for the Knights at 8:29. Max Pacioretty (2), Mark Stone (7) with assists. Knights scores 3 goals on 5 shots early in the 3rd. KNIGHTS 5, CANUCKS 3.

FINAL: KNIGHTS 5, CANUCKS 3. Knights lead series 3-1. Marc-Andre Fleury gets win in net. Knights 33 shots on goal, Canucks 31.