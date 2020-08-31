Game 4: Knights take control of series with Sunday 5-3 win over Canucks

Golden Knights

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/AP) — Max Pacioretty scored twice, added an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied for three goals in the third period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 Sunday.

The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series. With a win in Game 5 on Tuesday, Vegas can eliminate Vancouver and head to the Western Conference Final.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who started in net for the second time this postseason, is now the 6th all-time in playoff victories, with 81 wins.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

FIRST PERIOD: Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Knights. Wearing gold pads tonight

Max Paciretty (4) scores on the power play 9:28 into the period. Assists to Shea Theodore (9) and Mark Stone (6). KNIGHTS 1, CANUCKS 0.

Canucks Elias Pettersson (6) scores on the power play at 11:15. Miller (7) and Hughes (11) assists. KNIGHTS 1, CANUCKS 1.

Knights Chandler Stephenson (2) scores at 13:19. Assists to Shea Theodore (10) and Alec Martinez (6). KNIGHTS 2, CANUCKS 1.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: KNIGHTS 2, CANUCKS 1. Knights lead shots on goal, 11-8.

SECOND PERIOD: Bo Horvat (9) scores for Vancouver at 4:07. Assists to Miller (8) Edler (7). KNIGHTS 2, CANUCKS 2.

Tyler Toffoli (2) scores for Vancouver on the power play at 11:26. Assists to Hughes (12) and Miller (9). CANUCKS 3, KNIGHTS 2.

END OF PERIOD TWO: CANUCKS 3, KNIGHTS 2. Knights 25 SOG, Canucks 20 SOG.

PERIOD THREE: Knights Nate Schmidt (2) scores at 2:52. Jon Merrill (1) with his first ever post-season assist. KNIGHTS 3, CANUCKS 3.

Max Pacioretty (5) scores his second goal of the game for the Knights. Nate Schmidt (6) with the assist. KNIGHTS 4, CANUCKS 3. 7:02 left in the period.

William Karlsson (3) scores for the Knights at 8:29. Max Pacioretty (2), Mark Stone (7) with assists. Knights scores 3 goals on 5 shots early in the 3rd. KNIGHTS 5, CANUCKS 3.

FINAL: KNIGHTS 5, CANUCKS 3. Knights lead series 3-1. Marc-Andre Fleury gets win in net. Knights 33 shots on goal, Canucks 31.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories