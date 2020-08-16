Game 4: Knights look to sweep Blackhawks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights hope to continue their undefeated run in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have won all 6 of their games played this season and take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Knights have dominated the Blackhawks during their their seasons in the NHL. The Knights have won 11 of 12 games played between the two teams. The Knights have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and are expected to start Robin Lehner in net today.

Lehner was traded from the Blackhawks to the Knights just prior to the trade deadline and has yet to lose a game with the Knights, with a 7-0-0 record.

This is a developing thread that will be updated throughout the game.