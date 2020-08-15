Game 3: Knights prep for Blackhawks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are hoping to remain perfect during this 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff season with game three against the Chicago Blackhawks set for 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Knights swept their three games during the round-robin and have won their first two games against the Blackhawks. All-time, the Knights have dominated the ‘Hawks winning 10 of 11 games.

Robin Lehner, former Blackhawks goalie, has started the first to games for the Knights. So far, Coach Pete DeBoer has not said who will start game three, but with back-to-back games this weekend, it’s speculated that future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury will start one of these next two games.

