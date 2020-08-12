Game 1: Knights vs. Blackhawks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks are underway in Edmonton in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

The Knights have an 8-1 record all-time against Chicago. The Blackhawks have not won a playoff series since 2015 when they last won the Stanley Cup

This is a running thread of details from the game

FIRST PERIOD: A strong, defensive opening period. No score after 1. Knights 8 shots on goal, Blackhawks 5 shots on goal. There were no penalties in the first period.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: KNIGHTS 0, BLACKHAWKS 0.

SECOND PERIOD: Shea Theodore with his third goal of the playoffs makes it KNIGHTS 1, BLACKHAWKS 0. 7:22 into the 2nd. Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez with assists.

Will Carrier with his second goal of the playoffs. 9:39 into the 2nd. KNIGHTS 2, BLACKHAWKS 0. Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Roy with assists.

Chicago’s David Kampf scores shorthanded 10:51 into the 2nd. KNIGHTS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1.

END OF SECOND PERIOD KNIGHTS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1.

THIRD PERIOD: Reilly Smith scores his first goal of the playoffs, Jonathan Marchessault with the assist on the power play 3:32 into the period. KNIGHTS 3, BLACKHAWKS 1.

Reilly Smith scores again on the breakaway, assist to Jonathan Marchessault, 8:14 into the period. KNIGHTS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1.