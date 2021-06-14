GAME 1: Golden Knights vs. Canadiens playoff series begins at T-Mobile Arena Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights — hockey’s youngest team — will take on the sport’s oldest team in the third round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Both teams will face each other for the first time this season in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Vegas is flying high since the 4-2 series win over Colorado last week. The stakes in this next round, however, are different.

The Canadiens have been around for more than 100 years, earning 24 Stanley Cup titles — the most in the league. While a young team, the Knights have made it to the Semifinals three times in its four-year history, but have never won the Cup.

The 👏 Fortress 👏 will 👏 be 👏 ROCKING 👏 tomorrow 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/WtYJVOi1ZO — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 13, 2021

VGK forward Max Pacioretty played for the Canadiens for 10 years and was the team’s former captain. There are many “firsts” in this series, but the elite left winger says his team will stick to their play and focus on their own business.

“It’s often difficult when you haven’t actually played a team and just watch them through a TV or computer monitor. It’s not always the same when you get down there on the ice level,” Pacioretty explained after a team practice on Sunday. “I’m sure the first period or two there will be some feeling out with each other and then the coaches will make adjustments as we go on. That’s the way the playoffs go. We’re going to worry about our business.”

Pacioretty also mentioned that traveling to Canada will be different due to COVID restrictions. “We’re going to have to make sure to change our lifestyle,” he said.

This will be the first time the two teams hit the ice together since January 2020.

This game will be the Canadiens’ first time playing in the United States in 15 months, and in front of more than 18,000 fans.

Puck drop is at 6 p.m. at The Fortress. Go Knights Go!

Here’s a look at the schedule for the playoff series: