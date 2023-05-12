LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – To say Friday night was a pivotal game for the Golden Knights and Oilers soon became a vast understatement when the puck dropped.

Special teams along with the powerplay were the X-factor, but it was the home ice of Las Vegas that powered the Golden Knights to a 4-3 win in Game 5. The win gives the Knights a 3-2 series lead while putting the Oilers on the brink of elimination.

Nicholas Hague’s goal at the 15:34 mark of the second period proved to be the game-winner capping off a three-goal outburst. Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also added power-play goals after the Oilers were hit with multiple minors within two minutes of the second period. Jonathan Marchessault also added three assists. Jack Eichel started the Golden Knights scoring with his sixth goal of the postseason at the 3:52 mark of the first period.

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid found the score sheet accounting for two goals in the losing effort, but it wasn’t enough.

Both teams combined for five power-play goals.

Game six will be Sunday night back at Rogers Center with the Golden Knights getting a chance to wrap up the series.