LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friendly wagers are being finalized ahead of game one of the Stanley Cup Finals Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The mayor of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, could be sporting Golden Knights colors if Vegas can seal the deal and win the Stanley Cup. In a Twitter exchange Friday, Mayor Dean Trantalis and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman agreed upon a bet in which the loser would wear the opposing team’s jersey while walking through their city’s downtown area.

“How about a bet,” said the tweet from Trantalis. “When we win the @StanleyCup, you wear our jersey around Downtown Las Vegas!”

“Looks beautiful in #FortLauderdale & you will look fabulous in @GoldenKnights colors strolling through your downtown,” Goodman replied. “You have a bet!”

It’s not the only bet surrounding the game. On Thursday, the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Miami, Thomas Wenski, made a friendly wager with the Archbishop of Las Vegas, George Leo Thomas. If the Knights take the cup, Thomas will receive “native stone crabs and hand-rolled cigars from the Little Havana section of Miami.” Wenski might have to decide between medium or medium-well if the Panthers win.

“We are wagering not one, but two mafioso sets of steaks from the legendary Las Vegas steakhouse, The Golden Steer,” said Thomas. “It’s always perilous to gamble with Vegas!”