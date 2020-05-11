Forward Jack Dugan agrees to deal with the Golden Knights

LOWELL, MA – DECEMBER 7: Jack Dugan #12 of the Providence College Friars skates against the Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks during NCAA men’s hockey at the Tsongas Center on December 7, 2019 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Friars won 4-1. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

VEGAS (May 11, 2020) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 11, that Hobey Baker Finalist Jack Dugan has agreed to join the Golden Knights organization.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to play a key role in the development of Jack Dugan as both a hockey player and as a young man within our organization,” said Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon. “Jack took significant steps in his growth over the past two seasons as one of the best all-around players in college hockey, and has proven that he is ready for the next challenge in his young career.”

During the 2019-20 season, Dugan led the NCAA in points as a sophomore at Providence, collecting 52 points (10 G, 42 A) in just 34 games. The forward also led all NCAA skaters in assists, points per game (1.53), assists per game (1.24), power-play points (22) and even-strength points (30). Dugan became just the eighth Friar in Providence history to be named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

As a freshman with the Friars, Dugan ranked second on the team with 39 points (10 G, 29 A) to go with 48 penalty minutes in 41 games and helped lead the team to a 2019 Frozen Four appearance,. Following the season, Dugan was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team.

Prior to playing at Providence, the forward played one season with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League. In 54 games, he tallied 66 points (31 G, 35 A) and was named to the USHL First All-Star Team. Dugan also spent two seasons playing in the United States High School Preparatory League, appearing in a total of 96 games with Northwood School Junior.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native was selected by the Golden Knights with the 142nd pick during the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Jack Dugan, Forward

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 21

Draft: Selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the fifth round (142nd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft

Shoots: Right

Notes: