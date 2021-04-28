Former VGK coach Gerard Gallant named head coach for Team Canada

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to the media, Sunday, June 3, 2018, at Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The Golden Knights will play the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday night in Washington. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant will be back behind a bench soon. Gallant has been named the head coach for Team Canada, Hockey Canada announced on Twitter Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights fired Gallant and replaced him with former San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer in January 2020.

The veteran coach was the first in Golden Knights history, and went 118-75-20 in three seasons with Vegas.

DeBoer is currently 49-16-4 in the past two seasons with the Knights, according to NHL statistics.

#IIHFWorlds To-Do List:



Coaching staff ✅



Gerard Gallant will take the reins as head coach of Canada's National Men's Team, working alongside assistants Mike Kelly and André Tourigny. 🇨🇦 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) April 28, 2021

The upcoming men’s world hockey championships will be in Riga, Latvia. Mike Kelly and Andre Tourigny will serve as assistant coaches, according to Hockey Canada.