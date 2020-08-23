Marc-Andre Fleury addresses agent’s tweet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury addressed the media Sunday morning in Edmonton about a tweet his longtime agent sent out Saturday. The tweet, removed Sunday morning, showed Fleury with a sword through his back with the name “DeBoer” on it.

New VGK goalie, Robin Lehner, has been getting more playing time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year than the future Hall of Famer and fan-favorite.

Fleury said he asked his agent to remove the tweet, but stopped short of saying whether he knew his agent was going to post it before he did.

“I think it was merely a way to defend me,” Fleury said during the press conference.

The goaltender told media he addressed the controversial tweet with head coach Pete DeBoer, Robin Lehner and General Manager Kelly McCrimmon.

“Bottom line is we all want to win. That’s why we’re here. I don’t like being a distraction for my team,” he said. Fleury added that there are no hard feelings between him and Lehner.

Tweet from Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh. The tweet has since been deleted.

Allan Walsh is known as an outspoken agent who has worked with Fleury since he was 15 years old.

“I just want to put this behind and move on. I told them all I care about is winning, and the best for the team and I think they know that,” Fleury said.

Vegas will play Vancouver in Game 1 of Round Two tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Edmonton. Lehner is expected to start in net, but no official word has been given by coach Pete DeBoer.