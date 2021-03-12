Fleury’s COVID test a false-positive; has rejoined team

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury defends on a shot by the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Golden Knights goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury had a false positive COVID test and is back with the Knights in St. Louis. The Knights released this statement:

After additional testing with players this week, it has been confirmed that the Golden Knights experienced a false positive COVID test in St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, March 11. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been removed from the NHL’s COVID Protocol list and has rejoined the team.

The Knights are in St. Louis for a pair of games Friday and Saturday against the Blues.

This is the second false positive COVID test that has hit the Knights organization this week. The Henderson Silver Knights had a game postponed in Colorado, then later it was revealed that test was a false positive.