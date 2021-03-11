Fleury unavailable due to NHL COVID-19 protocol

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Denver. The Golden Knights won 3-0. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are going to be without their star netminder for the time being.

The NHL released the list of players currently unavailable due to “COVID protocol” for Thursday, March 11, and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was among those on the list.

This could mean a number of things for Fleury, and does not necessarily indicate he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the NHL, such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others:

An initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol;

Mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol;

Required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol;

Isolation based on a confirmed positive test result

Quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol

There were no further details released on how long Fleury will be out.

The Knights are set to play their next game Friday night against the St. Louis Blues.

Logan Thompson saw his first action in net for the Knights Thursday night in relief of Fleury, stopping both shots he faced in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota. Thompson would most likely be in line for the start Friday night with Robin Lehner still out.