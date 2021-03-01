Fleury takes a puck to the head during VGK morning practice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just another day at the office for Marc-Andre Fleury, who took a puck to the head during the morning practice.

Fleury stopped for a just a second, bending to the ice, but was up quickly as teammates gathered around him. He traded out goalie helmets and went back to work.

The Vegas Golden Knights host the Minnesota Wild tonight at T-Mobile Arena, bringing fans back to The Fortress for the first time since the pandemic began. The Knights (25 points) and the Wild (24 points) are at the top of the Western Division heading into the game.

Fleury has started every game since Robin Lehner was injured on Feb. 11. It was a practice injury that sidelined Lehner.