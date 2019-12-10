Fleury talks father’s death, returning to VGK lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Marc-Andre Fleury is set to start for the Vegas Golden Knights tonight against Chicago. This will be his first start since taking time off after the death of his father in Quebec, Canada.

Fleury spoke with Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about his father and how his death has impacted him and his family. You can watch the unedited version of that interview here.

Fleury has started 19 games for the Knights this season with an 11-6-2 record. His save percentage is one of the best in the league at .919.