Fleury shows off new mask, uniform with Blackhawks

CHICAGO (KLAS) – Much to the chagrin of many Golden Knights fans, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is showing off his new mask and uniform with the Chicago Blackhawks.

our new guy's new helmet is 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Y9y2P73aZk — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 16, 2021

The former Vegas fan favorite and original VGK net minder donned his new duds for the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour in Chicago.

The Blackhawks released pictures of Fleury in his red Chicago threads. His helmet will feature four stars from the Flag of Chicago, black and white stripes, and feathers.

Fleury spent four seasons with the Golden Knights, winning 117 regular-season and 28 playoff games, leading Vegas to playoffs each year and once to the Stanley Cup Final, and winning the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie. But Fleury was traded to Chicago in July in a move that shocked many fans.

For the record, the player the Golden Knights traded for, forward prospect Mikael Hakkarainen, was released by the team Aug. 19.