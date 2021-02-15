Fleury on fire as Golden Knights play a slew of games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are busy, playing games seemingly every other day or back-to-back. After Tuesday, they will have played four games in six days.

The best player on the ice? Marc-Andre Fleury.

The flower has been playing as well, if not better, than any other goalie in the league right now. He has stopped 100 of the 106 shots he’s faced, with a 0.943 save percentage and one shutout.

Fleury was named the NHL’s second star player of the week for his terrific play in-net. It kind of takes you back to his performances during the 2017 season.

He’s been on fire, making all of those stops, and so have the Knights. The squad has the best mark in the West.

“That was our second game in two nights; I thought our guys battled hard,” said Fleury. “Colorado had a long break, and they were fresh. They felt pretty quick out there. The guys played well defensively and got the win at the end, just one shot at a time, one game at a time…”

Sunday’s game and the 1-0 shutout was Fleury’s 63rd career shutout. There was a talk about a possible trade this past summer, which all seems crazy now.

The Knights are 10-2-1, with 21 points, and 8-1-1 at home. They host the Avs again Tuesday.

The sports fan ban can’t be lifted soon enough. You can look for fans to return to the Fortress next month.