Fleury continues to be a showstopper on the ice this season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights fans are still talking about Monday night’s big win over the San Jose Sharks, thanks again to goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

“The Flower” has become a showstopper in the City of Entertainment. Fleury has been the best player on the ice for many of the Knights’ games this season.

He comes up with so many eye-popping and acrobatic saves, that nothing surprises us anymore! Monday night’s save on the breakaway was just another in a long list of saves that has his teammates talking.

“It was sick. The dude is just the man, I don’t know what else we can say,” said left winger Max Pacioretty. “Me and Revo were talking about we want to buy the rights to a movie about him.”

Fleury is definitely providing a script for what someday may be an award-winning move. But the subject of the movie says don’t expect too much.

“I don’t think this movie is gonna be any good,” laughed Fleury. “This should just cancel that right now, but it’s flattering, very flattering. But yeah, don’t need it.”

He may get a break this week. It looks like backup Robin Lehner is about to return after suffering from a concussion. He’s back with the team and may play against the Los Angeles Kings this weekend.