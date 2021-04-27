First Vegas Golden Knights-themed slot game debuts at South Point Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights fans will have the opportunity for an ultimate power play experience, not on the ice, but on a new slot machine! It doesn’t get much more Vegas than this!

Guests at the South Point Casino have a chance to win some gold on a hockey-themed game that’s larger than most, taking the space of three standard slot games. The machine is eight feet wide and eight feet tall and is located just outside the Big Sur Oyster Bar at South Point.

AGS announced Tuesday that it signed a license agreement with the National Hockey League for NHL-themed slot games and table product offerings in the U.S. and Canada.

The Vegas Golden Knights slot game is the first in the collection, debuting late last week at the south Las Vegas valley resort.

The game features multiplier wilds that maximize the win to as much as 10x the bet, and scatter pays that can deliver massive wins when players land one or two Vegas Stars, one or two Golden Knights, or one multiplier.

“We expect the Vegas Golden Knights game to do very well; not only does the game offer a community-style play experience as people gather to watch those giant reels spin, but it also provides a great social media photo opp,” said South Point Slot Director Cliff Paige.

AGS, a corporate partner of the team, sponsors the “Play of the Knight,” which replays and highlights a key moment from each home game.