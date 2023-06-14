LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fans and organizers shared their excitement with 8 News Now as plans for the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship parade come together.

Tuesday was a night no one will ever forget when our Vegas Golden Knights became the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions at T-Mobile Arena.

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Knights won the series 4-1. (AP Photo/John Locher)

“This city has become the city of champions,” G. Eric Miles said.

Now as the happiness continues, the organization is setting its sights on celebrating with our entire community.

“We got the misfits, and people didn’t want them, and we took them in,” Golden Knights fan Gustavo Rivas said of the historic win. “And they played their hearts out.”

Everyone is invited to join players, coaches, and team staff during Saturday’s championship parade on the Las Vegas Strip.

It starts at 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road and will travel down to Tropicana Avenue.

Everyone will then gather at Toshiba Plaza in front of the T-Mobile arena around 9:00 p.m. In true Las Vegas fashion, organizers told 8 News Now the party doesn’t have a set end time.

“It’s amazing, it’s what you hope for,” Nate Ewell, Vice President of Communications for the Vegas Golden Knights said. “It’s what you dream for as an organization.”

Ewell told 8 News Now this is all amazing for the organization, but he also called the upcoming parade a chance to give back to loyal fans.

“We have something special at the fortress, but to be able to open our doors, literally,” Ewell said. “And be in front of everyone and have everyone get a chance to come up and see the team, cheer on the team, it’s really special.”

Fans crowd into Toshiba Plaza as the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup on June 14, 2023. (KLAS)

It’s just another way to keep holding onto that feeling of the ultimate victory.

“The most exciting thing that has happened in this city,” Miles concluded. “Since I’ve been here.”

Las Vegas Boulevard will close in each direction for Saturday’s parade. For those attending, there will be some safety rules and restrictions.

For more information as it becomes available, click HERE.