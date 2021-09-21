Fans allowed at Knights’ practices at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The fans will be invited back to Knights practices. Fans will be allowed to watch the Vegas Golden Knights practice at City National Arena this week. The first full practice for the 2021 season will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday September 23.

The Golden Knights are currently expected to hold additional practices at 10:00 a.m. PT on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25, before opening the preseason schedule with a 7:00 p.m. PT game Sunday against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Both rinks will be open to the public during practice on Thursday and Saturday, while Rink A will be open to fans on Friday. Each of the three days will feature Chance and members of the VGK Cast greeting fans as they enter City National Arena.

Fans must wear a mask or face covering while in attendance. Policies, protocols, and practice times are subject to change.