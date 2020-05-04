Fanatics offers VGK facemasks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Fanatics.com has changed from creating jerseys and hats for fans to creating masks for fans during the coronavirus outbreak. Three masks cost $24.99.

Broadcast your team pride wherever you go with an officially licensed Vegas Golden Knights face coverings. Our Knights cloth face coverings feature bold colors and team logos that will let you proudly support your favorite athletes. While these are not medical-grade NHL face masks to protect you from Covid-19, our NHL approved face coverings can help stop the spread of coronavirus. Choose from our NHL team masks in cotton team logo styles or opt for a three-pack for you and a couple of fellow fans. Fanatics.com offers Vegas Golden Knights face coverings in multiple designs, so you can pick up two or more and rotate them for a different look every day.

Many other team masks are available on the the Fanatics.com web site.