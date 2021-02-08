LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Faceoff With Deryk Engelland debuts on 8 News Now as Sports Director Chris Maathuis talks with the former Golden Knights defenseman about the team, it’s play and the development of the young defenseman on the Knights roster.

Engelland is a Special Assistant to Knights owner Bill Foley and has also been working with the Henderson Silver Knights. Engelland retired as an NHL player in 2020.

Faceoff With Deryk Engelland will be a regular feature on 8 News Now every Monday at 6:00p.m.