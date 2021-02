LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 8 News Now NHL analyst Deryk Engelland talks with Sports Director Chris Maathuis about the success of the Golden Knights and the play of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

They also talk about the upcoming outdoor game between the Knights and the Colorado Avalanche to be played at Edgewood Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, NV. on Saturday. 8 News Now will be in Lake Tahoe for this historic game with live reports Friday and Saturday.