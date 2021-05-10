Face-Off with Deryk Engelland and Knights vs. Avs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights are looking at a possible record breaking season. The President’s Trophy, awarded to the team with the most points during the regular season is well within their reach. 8 News Now Hockey Analyst Deryk Engelland talks to Sports Director Chris Maathuis about the Knights remarkable season, and the Monday night matchup with the Colorado Avalanche in T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights could clinch the top seed in the Western Division with a win tonight over the Avs. That means they would take on the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

