LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are enjoying a few days off. This is something rare for teams at this point of the NHL’s truncated season.

It’s crunch time now for these teams looking to jockey for playoff positions, with just a handful of games left in the season.

In this edition of “Face-off with Deryk Engelland,” we talk playing for the postseason, the Knights’ current win streak and Robin Lehner sharing his struggles with mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic.