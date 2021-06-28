Face-Off with Deryk Engelland: A look at the Knights’ spectacular season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They say all good things must come to an end, and that includes our inaugural season of “Face-off with Deryk Engelland.”

In tonight’s finale, we talk several questions surrounding the Golden Knights and a disappointing playoff exit. There will be uncertainty who re-signs with the club in free agency, power play questions, grit presence, and the high expectations heading into the 2021-22 season.

A big thank you to Deryk for bringing his hockey expertise and fun conversation to our set!