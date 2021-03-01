FACE-OFF: Deryk Engelland talks about fans returning to T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 8 News Now NHL analyst Deryk Englland talks with sports director Chris Maathuis about a variety of issues, including fans returning to T-Mobile Arena for the first time in nearly a year.

The Golden Knights are taking on the Minnesota Wild Monday night in T-Mobile Arena and 2,600 fans will be allowed into the arena. The crowd is limited because of fears over COVID-19. The plan is to allow more fans into the arena in the future. The Knights have a busy week, after Monday’s game they play the Wild again on Wednesday then play Friday and Saturday at San Jose.

