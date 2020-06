LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Golden Knights owner Bill Foley has been heavily involved in the growth of professional sports in Las Vegas.

In a one-on-one interview, Foley discusses the COVID-19 shutdowns that rocked the Las Vegas communities, hockey coming to a halt, relations for law enforcement in southern Nevada, and the Golden Knights minor league affiliate coming to Henderson, the Silver Knights.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.