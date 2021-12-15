‘Enchant’ draws thousands to VGK Foundation’s ‘Knight of Giving’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday wonder of “Enchant” at the Las Vegas Ballpark combined with the powerhouse fan following of the Vegas Golden Knights created a fund-raiser that brought in $168,000 Monday night.

The first-ever “Knight of Giving” brought out thousands of people to support the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

“We’re still in awe at the amount of support the Las Vegas community showed during the Knight of Giving at Enchant,” said Kevin Johnston, CEO and founder of Enchant.

“It was a sight to see so many VGK fans enjoying the ice-skating trail, exploring the maze, taking pictures with Santa and checking out some all the cool vendors. We cannot thank the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation enough for memorable event, we look forward to many more in the future.”

Enchant is open nightly through Sunday, Jan. 2. Tickets can be purchased at www.enchantchristmas.com.

“It was heartwarming to see the support of our fans and how much they enjoyed the festivities at Enchant,” said Kim Frank, president of the foundation. “We are grateful for the generous donation to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and the commitment to giving back to the Las Vegas community through this night.”

The foundation supports local non-profits and organizations that make a difference in the community every day through youth sports and education, first responders, military, health and wellness, and activities that make a positive impact.