LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jack Eichel was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star team on Thursday, the 27-year-old’s fourth selection for the honor.

Eichel is currently leading the Golden Knights in scoring with 40 points and has expanded his role on the team, playing more minutes as one of the team’s penalty killers. He has scored 16 goals, one behind team leader Jonathan Marchessault, and he has 24 assists, one behind team captain Mark Stone.

Eichel leads the NHL with 46 takeaways, one short of tying the career-high he set last season. His time on ice of 76:04 this season is the highest total in his nine-year NHL career at this point in the season.

Eichel, a native of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts, helped lead the Knights to their first Stanley Cup, finishing the 2023 postseason as the NHL’s scoring leader with 26 points (6 goals, 20 assists) in 22 games. Eichel was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 4, 2021, and his 131 points (57 goals, 74 assists) since making his debut with Vegas are the most on the club.

NHL All-Star Weekend will be Feb. 1-3 in Toronto this year. The Western Conference All-Stars are:

F Frank Vatrano, ANA (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (4th)

F Elias Lindholm, CGY (1st)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (3rd)

F Connor Bedard, CHI (1st)

F Nathan MacKinnon, COL (5th)

G Jake Oettinger, DAL (1st)

F Connor McDavid, EDM (7th)

G Cam Talbot, LAK (2nd)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (3rd)

F Filip Forsberg, NSH (2nd)

F Tomas Hertl, SJS (2nd)

F Robert Thomas, STL (1st)

D Quinn Hughes, VAN (2nd)

F Jack Eichel, VGK (4th)

G Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (4th)

Representing the Eastern Conference: