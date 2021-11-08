Eichel excited to be a Golden Knight and call Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newest member of the Vegas Golden Knights team spoke at a Las Vegas news conference for the first time since he was traded. It was the first opportunity for the media to ask him some questions.

Eichel, who was a star center player for the Buffalo Sabres, said his past 24 hours in the city had been overwhelming but that he was very excited to be part of the VGK team. He is due to have surgery in four days on a herniated disc in his neck. His recovery is expected to take three months. He hasn’t played since March.

“I’m very excited to be part of the organization. Everything is so top-notch here,” he said.

This is his first time living on the West Coast and said he’s impressed by Las Vegas. He’s only been in the city previously to play games.

“Everyone said just how high the quality of life is here, how much they enjoy living here. It’s a beautiful community and the guys seem to enjoy living here and obviously, the weather is great. There’s a lot to love so I feel very fortunate.”

Eichel said he is looking forward to having the surgery so he can get back on the ice and said he can bring something to the team once he’s at 100%.

“I got a lot more. I think I’m only scratching the surface.”