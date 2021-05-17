Despite Game 1 loss, VGK fans thrilled to be back for playoff hockey at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NHL playoffs are underway and the Vegas Golden Knights are hoping for a strong comeback win after a tough loss in the first game against Minnesota on Sunday.

The Wild snuck off with a 1-0 overtime victory at T-Mobile Arena yesterday afternoon.

Vegas generated plenty of shots, totaling 42, but couldn’t find the back of the net a single time.

It was the first playoff game at T-Mobile Arena in more than 750 days, since April 21, 2019.

Game one was the biggest crowd of the season, with nearly 8,700 fans on hand to create what everyone described as an electric atmosphere.

While it was a hard loss to swallow, fans were more than excited to be back inside The Fortress for playoff hockey! Many hope they can keep adding to the capacity as long as the Knights keep marching through the playoffs.

“The atmosphere was very good. I can’t wait until we have even more people,” said one fan. “The last game I went to there was half that many people and the atmosphere was much better this time. I think it really helped the team.”

“It’s been intense, and I’m fully vaccinated so it’s been nice to sit here without a mask and just enjoy and be with people again,” said VGK fan Ryan Muccio.

“Everyone just feels like they can breathe, you know? Everyone can just take a step back, really appreciate everything around them and just have a good time,” said Calina Conner.

This is a best-of-seven series, so there’s still plenty of times for the Knights to advance.

“We knew Minnesota would give us a lot of challenges. I was hoping they’d put one in for Fleury, he played his heart out. The chips didn’t fall today, but we’ll come back on Tuesday and get them,” one fan told 8 Sports Now.

The Golden Knights will have an optional practice at City National Arena on Monday to get ready for game two against the Wild. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.